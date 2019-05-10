CLEVELAND — A 6-year-old girl is dead after being shot in an east side home early Saturday morning.

It happened on 1388 East 171st Street around 1 a.m. Officials say the child was sleeping inside the home when shots were fired and she was struck in the head.

Officers administered first aid before EMS transferred the child to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center for treatment. She later died from her injuries, and has been identified as Lyrica Melodi Lawson.

Witnesses told authorities a dark-colored vehicle was seen driving away from the home after the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information on this case please call (216) 621-1234.