6 people shot overnight in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six people were shot overnight in north Toledo after a party at an after-hours club went south, according to police.
Toledo police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Stickney Avenue and E. Hudson Street.
A man, who lives on E. Hudson Street, was in his house when he got up to go to the bathroom and was struck inside his home by a stray bullet, according to authorities on the scene.
Police say none of the victims' injuries seem to be life-threatening.
Authorities talked to witnesses at the hospital, but they didn't cooperate.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
