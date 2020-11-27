6 people shot overnight in north Toledo

Police say none of the victims' injuries seem to be life-threatening at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six people were shot overnight in north Toledo after a party at an after-hours club went south, according to police.

Toledo police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Stickney Avenue and E. Hudson Street.

A man, who lives on E. Hudson Street, was in his house when he got up to go to the bathroom and was struck inside his home by a stray bullet, according to authorities on the scene.

Police say none of the victims' injuries seem to be life-threatening.

Authorities talked to witnesses at the hospital, but they didn't cooperate.

