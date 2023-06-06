6 arrested for 'disorderly actions' at north Toledo apartment complex party

Police took six people into custody after receiving calls for a fight involving a gun.

Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that aired on June 6, 2023.

Six people were booked into Lucas County Jail early Wednesday after they allegedly engaged in disorderly conduct at a north Toledo apartment complex party.

In a report, Toledo police said crews responded to multiple calls of a fight with a gun involved at the Greenbelt Apartments in the 800 block of Cherry Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. According to police, several previous calls for disorderly actions at the complex had already been placed.

Authorities eventually made the decision to shut down the parties and remove non-residents. While removing non-residents, police arrested six individuals allegedly engaging in disorderly actions.

All six were booked into Lucas County Jail without incident, police said. Authorities did not state if any charges had been filed.

