5 years later: Sarah Beacher's family pleads for community's help to solve her cold case

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five years ago on August 11, a 31-year-old mother of five was shot and killed in an east Toledo neighborhood.

It was a bullet fired in the 700 block of Plymouth St. and Navarre Ave. that hit Sarah Beacher in the head while she was sitting on her friend's porch. She had just put her kids to bed.

Leaders with the Toledo Police Department said that bullet wasn't intended for her.

Five years later, the case has gone cold, much to the frustration of her friends and family.

"She was such a great person and she was such a big part of her community. If somebody knew something, how could they not want to come forward if they knew what kind of person she was. They knew she had children, five children," Sarah's sister-in-law Erica Torres said.

Beacher's five children Kyleigh Bicklehaupt, Ricci Torres III, Kayla Torres, Madalyn Bicklehaupt, and Nicholas Bicklehaupt are older now. Her youngest, Nicholas is 7 years old and her oldest, Kyleigh, is 19. They all still remember their mom and miss her every day.

"That's who I saw 24/7 and not having her around...it's a change," Sarah's 17-year-old daughter, Kayla Torres said. "I definitely feel like I've grown a little more with time so it hurts less but it still hurts every day."

The family is pleading for any tips, big or small, to help solve the case. They said their dedication to catching Sarah's killer will never stop.

"We'll just continue to push for justice for her because she deserves it," Kayla said.

"We always do a #JusticeforSarah. We will keep that hashtag. We will continue to do this every year, every anniversary, no matter what it is. We'll keep her memory alive forever," Erica said.

A spokesperson for TPD said a detective is assigned to the case.