5 people shot at Cleveland barbershop, 1 in critical condition

CLEVELAND — Five people have been wounded, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday afternoon.
The Cleveland Division of Police reports the incident took place at the IFIXUGLY barbershop located at 4497 State Road. Reports indicate that a man entered the shop and began firing at people inside. The suspect then fled the area in a red, four-door vehicle.
Detectives are also investigating if shots were fired in response by someone inside of the shop.
Police say one of the five shooting victims sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and is in critical condition. Four men ranging in age from 19 to 34 and a 29-year-old female suffered non-life threatening wounds. All were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing. If anyone has any information on the shooting, please call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
3News has crews at the scene.
This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.
