Five people face aggravated riot charges on Wednesday, after police say they started fighting inside a Toledo Municipal courtroom.
This happened Tuesday in Courtroom 3 during felony arraignments.
According to court documents, Jaequan Smith and Jonnetta Tucker hit a Toledo Police officer in the face during the fight.
They are each also charged with assault on a police officer. All five suspects were arraigned Wednesday morning.
Jaequan Smith and Jonnetta Tucker are being held on $75,000 bonds. They are due back in court Aug. 7.
Nodja Broadnax, Madison Martinez and Jasmine Tucker all had bonds set at $25,000.