Five people face aggravated riot charges on Wednesday, after police say they started fighting inside a Toledo Municipal courtroom.

This happened Tuesday in Courtroom 3 during felony arraignments.

According to court documents, Jaequan Smith and Jonnetta Tucker hit a Toledo Police officer in the face during the fight.

They are each also charged with assault on a police officer. All five suspects were arraigned Wednesday morning.

Suspects in a brawl at Toledo Municipal Court are, clockwise from top left, Jonetta Tucker, Jaequan Smith, Jasmine Tucker, Madison Martinez, and Nodja Broadnax.

Lucas County jail

Jaequan Smith and Jonnetta Tucker are being held on $75,000 bonds. They are due back in court Aug. 7.

Nodja Broadnax, Madison Martinez and Jasmine Tucker all had bonds set at $25,000.