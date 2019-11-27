TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say five people were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in downtown Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The chase stemmed from the five driving erratically and almost hitting a police car.

When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, they led police on a pursuit that ended when they hit a metal pole while driving into a parking lot on Summit Street, disabling the vehicle.

Three people were in the backseat with a driver and passenger in the front seat.

Police say the driver and passenger took off running on foot after crashing into the pole, but were quickly caught.

It is unclear what the five were charged with. Our crew on the scene says all five look like juveniles.