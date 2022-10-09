46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

Police say Bryan Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son.

46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing oxygen to the brain.

The assault allegedly began at a school in Toledo and continued at his home on Portsmouth near Douglas Rd.

The victim was treated at a local hospital but their current condition is unknown.

Chambers will face a judge Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.

