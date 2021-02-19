44 pounds of cocaine-soaked cereal intercepted in Cincinnati

The cereal, sent from South America, has a street value of up to $2,822,400.

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment containing 44 pounds of cocaine coated corn flakes in Cincinnati. The cereal, sent from South America, has a street value of up to $2,822,400.

Narcotic Detector Dog “Bico” was working on an incoming shipment from Peru when he alerted to the cereal. When officers opened the box to take a closer look, they saw that the cereal contained white powder, and the flakes were coated with a grayish substance. Officers tested the flakes and powder and found they contained cocaine.

“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public,” said Richard Gillespie, Cincinnati Port Director.

The freight was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong.