42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday.

Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, multiple cases were also solved as a result of the round-up:

Five felony warrants for receiving stolen property out of Oregon Municipal Court

Five felony warrants for misuse of credit cards out of Oregon Municipal Court

One felony charge for obstructing justice

One fugitive warrant from Michigan for a weapons offense

Area law enforcement agencies pick a day in October to conduct the annual domestic violence round-up and arrest as many people as possible wanted on domestic violence charges.

The 2021 domestic violence round-up resulted in 45 arrests.

Local officers who deal with domestic violence charges said it's important to link victims to local resources like the YWCA and Bethany House.

