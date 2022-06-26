MSP: 41-year-old Toledo man arrested after armed robbery of Luna Pier gas station

Michigan State Police say they found the 41-year-old in a semi-truck at the Luna Pier gas station after initially searching the area with a K9 unit and drone unit.

LUNA PIER, Mich. — A Toledo man was arrested early on Sunday morning after an armed robbery at a Luna Pier gas station.

The Michigan State Police say an armed robber had fled with the cash register from the Sunoco Station on Luna Pier Road around 1:26 a.m.

Police say they then dispatched a K9 unit as well as an aerial drone to track down the robber.

After a search, police say it became apparent that the suspect had not gotten far from the scene and they began contacting the occupants of the semis that were parked at the gas station.

That’s where they found the 41-year-old Toledo man with the stolen cash register.

The name of the man, who was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail, was not released.

MORE FROM WTOL 11: