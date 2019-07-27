TOLEDO, Ill. — The owner of Reggie's Bike Shop said four people used a pickax to shatter the entrance of his shop and proceed to take four BMX bikes valued at $500 each.

The shop has been in business for 65 years and longtime worker James Izbinski said he is shocked something like this happened.

"Looks like four people broke in through the side door. Came in through the window. Broke it with a pickax it looks like. Came in, slid in through the bars," Izbinski said.

Izbinski said the suspects were in and out of the store in approximately three minutes.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.