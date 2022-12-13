39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday

The man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.

The 39-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.