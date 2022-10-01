31-year-old Toledo man arrested, tells police he killed his own mother

Travis Lewton told police he killed his mother by choking her and then tried to dispose of her body behind their south Toledo home, according to court documents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 31-year-old Toledo man was arrested, for murder on Saturday and later told police he killed his own mother in their south Toledo home, according to a Toledo Municipal Court document.

Toledo police also confirmed to WTOL 11 that a women in her 70s was killed.

Travis Lewton was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with aggravated and premeditated murder before being booked in the Lucas County Jail.

According to the court document, Lewton told detectives he attacked his mother after she came home and choked her until she stopped breathing.

Lewton says he then took the body to a ravine behind his house in the 1800 block of Wildwood before setting the body on fire and stuffing it in a sewer pipe.

Lewton also told detectives he had been thinking about killing his mother for about a week.

Lewton will be arraigned on Monday in Toledo Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.

