3 Toledoans sentenced to prison on charges from 2020 drug trafficking conspiracy

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three Toledo men were sentenced to prison Wednesday for their roles in a 2020 conspiracy to traffick 51 kilograms of cocaine and seven kilograms of fentanyl in the Toledo area, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Justice

Antuan Wynn, Marquise Figures and Christopher Simpson were the last of 26 defendants charged in the 2020 indictment and were convicted of various drug trafficking offenses at trial in November 2022.

According to the DOJ, court records show that "members of the conspiracy used multiple cell phones that were obtained under other names, fictious names, or in no name at all. They also used code words to conceal their activity and used multiple residences in the Toledo area to store, break down, package, and distribute their narcotics and proceeds."

The Drug Enforcement Administration says one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. According to U.S. Census data, Toledo's population was about 271,000 in both 2020 and 2021.

