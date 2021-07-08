3 siblings indicted on charges relating to neglect death of elderly father released

The three siblings were indicted in February on charges of reckless homicide and knowingly failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three siblings, indicted on charges related to the negligent death of their elderly father Charles Chandler, were released from the Lucas County jail on Thursday pending a pre-trial hearing on August 17.

Tina and Charles Chandler were indicted by a Lucas County grand jury in February on charges of reckless homicide, which is a third-degree felony. Their brother, Christopher Chandler, was indicted on charges of knowingly failing to provide for a functionally impaired person, a fourth-degree felony.

The siblings' father died at age 80 while under hospice care on Nov. 7, 2020, due to medical conditions related to uncontrolled and untreated diabetes. The coroner said the elder Charles Chandler was under the care of others and had not been given his insulin as prescribed for about two months.

The indictment stated that he was under the care of his children from June 29, 2020, until his death.