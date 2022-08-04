3 men indicted in police pursuit that left Bluffton officer dead | Here are the charges they face

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on April 8, 2022.
Three suspects in a police pursuit that lead to the death of a Bluffton police officer were indicted last week.
According to police, on March 31, 21-year-old Zachary Love, 20-year-old Emin Johnson and 19-year-old Dante Tate led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties.
Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was attempting to place stop strips on the interstate when he was struck and killed by the suspects' vehicle on March 31, Sgt. Brice Nihiser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press conference.
After Francis was hit, officers said the men fled the scene on foot, stole another car and led police on another chase before they were eventually arrested.
Here are the charges they now face:
Emin Johnson
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Involuntary manslaughter (two counts)
- Possessing criminal tools
- Tampering with evidence
- Failure to stop after an accident
- Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Having weapons while under disability
- Failure to comply with order or signal
- Receiving stolen property
Zachary Love
- Receiving stolen property (two counts)
- Tampering with evidence
- Having weapons while under disability
- Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Dante Tate
- Complicity to receiving stolen property
- Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Theft and/or grand theft of a motor vehicle
- Receiving stolen property
As of Monday, no court date for the men has been set.