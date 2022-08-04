3 men indicted in police pursuit that left Bluffton officer dead | Here are the charges they face

Example video title will go here for this video

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on April 8, 2022.

According to police, on March 31, 21-year-old Zachary Love, 20-year-old Emin Johnson and 19-year-old Dante Tate led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was attempting to place stop strips on the interstate when he was struck and killed by the suspects' vehicle on March 31, Sgt. Brice Nihiser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press conference.

After Francis was hit, officers said the men fled the scene on foot, stole another car and led police on another chase before they were eventually arrested.

Here are the charges they now face:

Emin Johnson

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Involuntary manslaughter (two counts)

Possessing criminal tools

Tampering with evidence

Failure to stop after an accident

Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Having weapons while under disability

Failure to comply with order or signal

Receiving stolen property

Zachary Love

Receiving stolen property (two counts)

Tampering with evidence

Having weapons while under disability

Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Dante Tate

Complicity to receiving stolen property

Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Theft and/or grand theft of a motor vehicle

Receiving stolen property

As of Monday, no court date for the men has been set.