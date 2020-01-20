DEFIANCE, Ohio — Three people were arrested after a police chase in Defiance Monday morning.

Defiance Police located suspicious vehicles at Stykemain Buick GMC on Elliot Rd.

Police say one suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and was spotted by a city officer. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver fled.

The suspect led police on a chase through Henry and into Wood County before the driver was apprehended and the vehicle was recovered.

Police arrested 23-year-old Christian Malzahn of Springfield with receiving stolen property and failure to comply with police.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Barryn McDonnell and 20-year-old Kaleigh Fletcher for breaking and entering.

The three are being held at CCNO and will appear in court on Wednesday.