27-year-old man dies from a gunshot in central Toledo

Toledo Police Department are investigating homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — On July 3 at approximately 2:45 a.m. Toledo Police Department were called out to investigate a person shot in central Toledo. Upon arrival police discovered Christopher Kinnebrew, 27-year-old man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Kinnebrew was treated onsite and transported to the Toledo Hospital where he later died. Detectives have opened a homicide investigation.

According to Toledo Police Department, an unknown suspect shot into Kinnebrew’s apartment and struck him.