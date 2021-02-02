24-year-old man shot overnight in west Toledo

The man told officers he was in a car near Walker Avenue and Dryden Drive in west Toledo when an unknown suspect opened fire, according to the police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot and hospitalized at St. Vincent Medical Center Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., according to police.

Officers were called to the hospital after Johnathon Williams, 24, showed up at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Williams told officers he was in a car near Walker Avenue and Dryden Drive in west Toledo when an unknown suspect opened fire, according to the police report.

Officers located the crime scene on the 600 block of Dryden Drive. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.