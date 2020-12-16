24 charged in Toledo drug trafficking conspiracy

20 individuals arrested Wednesday during early morning takedown operation, accused of using multiple cell phones to facilitate distribution of cocaine, fentanyl

TOLEDO, Ohio — Twenty people were arrested Wednesday following an early morning takedown operation surrounding a drug trafficking conspiracy in Toledo.

Twenty-four people were named in the multi-count indictment and are accused of using a communications facility to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl.

According to the indictment, from Dec. 2019 through the time of their arrest, the suspects are accused of conspiring together to distribute large amounts of fentanyl, crack cocaine and at least five kilograms of cocaine in the Toledo area.

The conspirators allegedly used multiple cell phones and code words to conceal their activity and various homes in the area to store, break down, package and distribute their narcotics and proceeds.

“Today’s arrests and indictment reflect the collaborative resolve of law enforcement in this region to continue our fight against drug trafficking in our neighborhoods,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “To any trafficker, no matter how well connected or organized you think you are, know that if you continue to push drugs in our communities, you will eventually be caught and we will do everything we can to ensure that you go to federal prison.”

The following names were listed on the indictment:

Anthony Duff, age 44, of Toledo

Jackie Green, age 51, of Toledo

Anthony King, age 46, of Toledo

Antonio Mays, age 46, of Toledo

Antuan Wynn, age 45, of Toledo

Tomar Belcher, age 46, of Toledo

Ray Brown, age 37, of Toledo

Damian Dalton, age 46, of Toledo

Mark Humphrey, age 46, of Toledo

Kevion Jones, age 23, of Toledo

Kimberly Marshall, age 36, of Toledo

Orlando McCall, Sr., age 45, of Toledo

Jeremiah Mims, age 39, of Toledo

Marcus Odoms, age 43, of Toledo

Christopher Simpson, age 29, of Toledo

Daniel Ulis, Sr., age 46, of Toledo

Demetrius Wallace, Jr., age 20, of Toledo

Frederick Wilson, Jr., age 39, of Toledo

Kali Kowalski, age 34, of Toledo

Dawn Rahmstock, age 54, of Toledo

Briana Siler, age 24, of Toledo

Heidi Vaculik age 42, of Toledo

Angela Whittecar, age 42, of Toledo

Marquise Figures, age 35, of Wayne

"These individuals are responsible for distributing dangerous illegal narcotics through our Toledo and surrounding communities," FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith. said. “Most often, as in this case, where there are illegal drugs, there are guns and violence. Law enforcement, with the public's assistance, has rid the streets of this violent drug trafficking organization."

Duff, King, Wynn, Mims and Ulis are all facing enhanced penalty charges due to previous felony convictions. Green is charged with an additional account of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Through operations like this, law enforcement continues to target the criminals who wreak havoc in our community through the distribution of illegal and dangerous drugs," Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. "I am grateful for the ongoing and continued relationship with our federal partners.”

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendants' sentences will be determined by the court after reviewing factors unique to this case, including each defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, each defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.