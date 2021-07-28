23-year-old shooting victim was at wrong place, wrong time, says sister

Brittany Gromley claims her sister Elisa Molina was caught up in a situation targeting Willie Walker, but ended up getting shot and killed, too.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We're learning more about a Toledo woman who was shot and killed in a double homicide Saturday.

The shooting happened at the Birmingham Terrace Apartments on Consaul Street in east Toledo.

Brittany Gromley of Warren said her sister Elisa Molina, 23, and the other victim, Willie Walker II, 27, had met in December and were dating but according to Gromley, she was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship with Walker.

Gromley said her sister went to the apartment complex Saturday night to pick Walker up in her car and she was just at the wrong place, wrong time.

Gromley claims her sister was caught up in a situation targeting Walker, but ended up getting shot and killed too. She also said Molina was actually going to move to Warren this Friday to get away from Walker, but her family lost contact with her on Friday before the shooting.

"I hope this is like a wake-up call to all these young kids, this is senseless," Gromley said. "Anybody that gets killed is somebody to somebody. Somebody's sister, brother, mother. I'm not going to say she [Molina] was perfectly innocent on this because she shouldn't have been hanging out with the dude, but he was abusive to her because he would take her phone and keys and stuff."

Gromley said her sister was a great aunt and her nickname was "Pizza."

The shooting is still under investigation and there's no information on suspects at this time.