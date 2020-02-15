TOLEDO, Ohio — A 22-year-old man driving a motorized off-road mini bike in west Toledo was rushed to the hospital after police say another vehicle struck him from behind in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the driver who struck Justin Fereza fled the scene.

Fereza was taken to Toledo Hospital suffering from serious injuries, according to police. His family was notified.

Police opened an investigation but have not been able to identify the driver or the vehicle involved.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at 419 255 1111.

