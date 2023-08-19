Police arrest man for string of summer robberies in west Toledo

In each case the man is accused of brandishing a firearm and demanding cash from an employee before fleeing according to court documents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 20-year-old Toledo man was arrested on Friday for a string of armed robberies across west Toledo earlier this summer, according to Toledo Municipal Court documents.

In four different instances, from late June to mid-July, police say Deontae Harris entered a place of business with a firearm, demanded cash from the register, and subsequently fled.

According to court documents, Harris robbed the Family Dollar on Lewis Ave. and W. Laskey Rd. on June 27.

In the original report from Toledo police, police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money from a merchandiser who was working in the store at the time, before locating a store employee, and fleeing.

Two days later, on June 29, Harris is accused of robbing the Bambino’s Pizza on Eleanor Ave.

Police say Harris was brandishing a firearm when he entered the shop and demanded cash before fleeing from the location.

Harris is accused of a similar crime that took place on July 11. This time police say Harris robbed the Little Caesar’s on N. Reynolds Rd. near Bancroft St.

Finally, on July 16, police say Harris robbed the Pizza Hut on W. Sylvania Ave. near Willys Parkway.

On July 12, Toledo police posted a series of photos from surveillance video at multiple locations and listed the addresses of businesses where 7 robberies occurred between June 27 and July 11, including three of the robberies listed above. Police say they believe the suspect in the surveillance videos was responsible all of those robberies.