20-year-old indicted for March murder of 74-year-old in central Toledo

Javontay Johnson and a 15-year-old are charged with the murder of John Toyer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Javontay Johnson, 20, was indicted Monday on numerous charges in the murder of a 74-year-old man in March.

Johnson was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault. A 15-year-old has also been charged in the death of John Toyer.

Toledo police say members of the Gang Task Force were conducting a suspect stop March 10 in the parking lot of the Mobil Gas Station at Detroit and Central avenues just before 10 p.m. when shots were fired into the parking lot from a vehicle.

At least one gunshot hit and killed Toyer, who was inside his vehicle at the gas pump. Toyer was treated at the scene and taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he died.