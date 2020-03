TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women were left with serious injuries after being stabbed in east Toledo Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened at a home on Clark just south of Navarre.

Police say two women were stabbed, with one of the woman being stabbed multiple times.

Police say the women's injuries are serious, but not deadly.

There is a known suspect that police are currently looking for.

There were children in the home that are now staying with family, according to police.