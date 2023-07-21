2 Toledo men plead guilty in 2017 fatal shooting of southeastern Michigan woman

According to the Michigan State Police, Covington was found murdered in her home southwest of Detroit after being bound with holiday lights.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. — Two Ohio men have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights.

Shandon Ray Groom and Timothy Moore, both of Toledo, had been set for trial this month in Wayne County in the June 2017 killing of 27-year-old Egypt Covington.

But The Detroit News reports Moore entered his guilty plea on Thursday after Groom pleaded guilty on July 14.

According to the Michigan State Police, Covington was found bound and murdered in her home southwest of Detroit.

MSP goes on to say that Moore and Groom were led to a duplex by a third suspect which allegedly contained a large amount of marijuana the men had intended to rob.

Instead, the men entered Covington’s residence where they proceeded to bound and kill her.

They are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5.

A third man who was charged in Covington’s slaying pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15-25 years in prison.

MSP says a possible fourth suspect was shot and killed in a separate incident in Toledo.

