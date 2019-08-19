TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo men are behind bars, charged with an overnight robbery that sparked a destructive police chase.

The driver, 30-year-old Kenneth Maldonado, was charged with robbery and felonious assault. The passenger, 31-year-old Quontate Burks, was facing weapons charges after police recovered a handgun.

Two Toledo Police cruisers are also out of commission and in need of some serious repairs.

Police responded to a robbery shortly after midnight Monday where a woman was allegedly held at gunpoint on Walnut St. in north Toledo.

"Officers went out, were able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle, and a short time later, another crew spotted that vehicle fleeing the scene," Lt. Kevan Toney with Toledo Police said.

WTOL

That's when Toney said a roughly 10-minute pursuit began, heading up Summit Street well into the north side of town.

"During the course of the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle spun out, and then trying to get away it actually rammed the police vehicles a couple different times," he said.

Ultimately the pursuit ended near Summit and Suder. That's where the two suspects allegedly fled on foot but were soon caught.

After extensive damage, two police cruisers are out of service, which Toney said poses an issue for TPD.

"Having vehicles damaged is challenging for us because we don't have an infinite number of resources and we need to maintain the fleet that we have," he said.

It is unclear when those cruisers will be back in service.

MORE FROM WTOL:

17-year-old arrested in connection with Jan. murder of 19-year-old

19-year-old flees after leading police on chase in Bowling Green

Man hits 2 police cars during chase following robbery

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fremont