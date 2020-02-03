TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were stabbed and one person was shot outside the same south Toledo bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The shooting and assaults happened at Club Sugarhill on S. Reynolds Rd. around 1 a.m.

Police discovered that 30-year-old Dalon Clark and 29-year-old Dalante Heard were at the counter of the bar when a fight broke out and they were stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect.

When officers arrived to the scene to gather evidence and deal with the large crowd, 36-year-old Taurean Smith was approached by an unknown man in the parking lot and shot three times.

Toledo Fire and Rescue treated Smith who was then taken to the hospital.

Clark and Heard also went to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say all three men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. The incident is under investigation.