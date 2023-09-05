Toledo police: 2 people shot Tuesday night with non-life-threatening injuries

According to Toledo police, the shooting began in south Toledo and the victims then drove into Maumee where police and first responders arrived.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to the incident near the intersection of Eastgate Road and Airport Highway in south Toledo just after 9 p.m. Emergency crews then found the victims in Maumee shortly after near the intersection of Anthony Wayne Trail and Michigan Avenue.

A police report Wednesday identified the victims as Joseph Delgado, 39, and Jason Whited, 38. Toledo police are still looking for suspects.