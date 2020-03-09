TPD on scene of shooting in central Toledo

At least one person has sustained injuries in a shooting that happened in the area of Brown and Avondale.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person has been shot and injured this evening in the area of Brown and Avondale in central Toledo.

Dispatch reports that the call came in just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Toledo police on the scene confirmed that two were shot and sustained unspecified injuries. Both victims were transported to the hospital. The names, ages and genders of the victims were not disclosed by authorities.

Right now, there is no word if anyone is in custody following the incident.

Police are still on the scene at this time.