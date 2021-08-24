2 seriously injured after being hit by car during shooting incident at central Toledo gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio — A dangerous situation quickly escalated in central Toledo Sunday night.
Rashad Thompson took cellphone video of the incident. He says he dropped a passenger off at the Gas and Stop on North Detroit from his business, Team Thompson Transportation LLC.
Johnson tells WTOL 11 that he saw a driver try to run another woman over in the parking lot. He says he decided to follow them to try to get a license plate number.
Then, in the video, a third person in a black shirt comes outside.
A police report says the driver hit that person, who reacted by shooting at the driver.
The car then slams into the SUV, turns around and takes off
28-year-old Adrina Warren is charged with felonious assault.
Two people were seriously hurt, according to police.
Warren is due back in court next Tuesday.