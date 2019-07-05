HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Two people have been injured following reports of shots fired at 1:53 p.m. at STEM School Highlands Ranch at South Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies are in the process of identifying and locating shooters and that the scene is still active and unstable.

The STEM School Highlands Ranch, a K-12 school, is on lockdown and all other schools in the area are on lockout. The school is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Parents are being asked to go to Northridge Recreation Center at 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch to pick up children.

Cherry Creek School District schools and Littleton Public Schools have been placed on secure perimeter as a precaution.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

STEM School Highlands Ranch was founded in 2011 and initially served graded sixth through ninth. It has since grown to more than 1,850 students serving grades K-12.It’s part of the Douglas County School District.

This developing story will be updated.

