TOLEDO, Ohio — Two good Samaritans intervened when a woman was getting robbed at a Kroger store Tuesday in west Toledo, according to police records.

Police say Bob O'Donnell and Charles Shea held Melissa Meyers down after she attempted to steal Barbara Polek's purse.

Polek suffered from minor injuries during the incident and was taken to Toledo Hospital, according to police.

Meyers was taken into custody.

