2 found dead in Spencer Township home

Firefighters found the bodies when they responded to a house fire along Berkey Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Spencer Township home Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Berkey Road found two people dead in the house, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said their preliminary investigations suggest the fire may not have caused the deaths, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The bodies have been taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office, where authorities will seek to identify the people and determine their causes of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4921 .

This is a developing story.