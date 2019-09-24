TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are fighting for their lives after a nasty Tuesday morning crash following a police pursuit.

The crash ended the pursuit on Manhattan Blvd. at the I-280 exit ramp.

Police say they attempted to pull over the driver of a Chevy pickup truck, who refused to pull over and led officers on a chase.

The truck turned westbound onto Manhattan when it failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the side of a semi that was making a left turn onto Manhattan.

Two men were trapped inside the truck; the passenger was rescued first and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and medics were performing CPR on the driver was he was being taken to the hospital as well.

Police say the men are both in critical condition. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The two men were involved in a smash and grab at the Stop & Go on N. Summit around 1 a.m.

Witnesses spotted the truck fleeing the scene and called police.

Officers say the truck may also have been stolen before the suspects stole from the Stop & Go.

Police say the men used the truck to pry open the doors of the store and stole some beer, cigarettes and high-dollar lottery tickets.

The Stop & Go will be open for business Tuesday morning.

The Manhattan exit from I-280 as well as the Manhattan overpass were closed for a time as crews worked to clear the scene.

Everything has since reopened.

Officials are investigating both the crash and the smash and grab.