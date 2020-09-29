2 convicted for murder of Wayne County man

Joshua Doty and Krea Disabatino were convicted on Sept. 29 for the Nov. 6, 2019 homicide of 44-year-old Delance Lanier in Monroe.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Convictions have been handed down in the case of a Monroe homicide involving two defendants.

Joshua Doty, 35, and Krea Disabatino, 37, both of Monroe, were convicted on several charges related to the murder of 44-year-old Wayne County man Delance Lanier.

The convictions are homicide, assault with intent to rob while armed and conspiracy. Both Doty and Disabatino are also charged as “habitual offenders.”

On Sept. 29, Doty and Disabatino seperately pleaded no contest to second degree murder for their roles in Lanier's killing. The plea agreements meant a mandatory 20 years in prison for both Doty and Disabatino.

The murder of Lanier happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2019 in Monroe. According to police, Doty and Disabatino contacted Lanier to purchase drugs. When Lanier met the two, he was repeatedly struck in the head and dragged to his vehicle.

The car was driven to Kentucky Ave. and abandoned with Lanier's body inside. A passer-by discovered Lanier, and reported him to 911 as being unresponsive and bleeding from an apparent head injury.

Police responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., finding Lanier deceased. The Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau was called in to investigate.

Information gathered by authorities led to securing two search warrants for residences in the 800 block of E. Seventh St. and the 900 block of Kentucky Ct.

Evidence was discovered in both locations, and several witnesses were interviewed which revealed Disabatino and Doty as suspects in the homicide.