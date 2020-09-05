TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders took a couple to the hospital suffering from stab wounds following a domestic situation in north Toledo, according to police.

Police say officers were called around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the 1,000 block of Superior Street.

Detectives on the scene say the couple got into a fight and a woman stabbed her boyfriend in his back. She also hurt herself in the stabbing, according to police.

There is no word if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

