TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a July shooting in west Toledo left one man dead and another critically injured.

The shooting happened on July 9 on the 1600 block of Lawnview.

Toledo Police say Antonio Silva and Natane Lopez were shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Feb. 11 of this year, Silva died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile and 21-year-old Secarr Flow, who were both charged with murder.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Dai-Johntae King, was arrested on July 30 of last year and was originally charged with robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

Police say additional charges are pending for King, who is still in custody on the original charges.

Police say the juvenile was arrested on March 25, and Flow was arrested in Michigan on March 31 after a murder warrant was issued for him.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

