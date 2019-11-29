WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Two men are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase from Wood County to Toledo early Thanksgiving morning.

Police say 32-year-old James Roberts and 39-year-old Brandon Wheeler led officers on a chase on northbound I-75 around 3 a.m. before getting off the highway near downtown Toledo.

The suspects are accused of driving the wrong way on the Anthony Wayne Trail and only stopping when they got into the construction area on the trail.

Both Roberts and Wheeler are being held in the Wood County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Saturday.