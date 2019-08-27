TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot inside a west Toledo home overnight.

The shooting happened at a home on Gould near Commonwealth.

Police say the man was inside the home with his girlfriend and two other people when two men walked through the unlocked front door of the home.

Police say the intruders showed them a gun and yelled, "give me the money!"

One shot was fired when the 19-year-old tried to run away. According to police, he was hit in the back and rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

No one else was injured.

This makes five shootings in 24 hours across the city of Toledo as another man was also shot overnight in east Toledo.

RELATED: Man shot in hand in east Toledo