18-year-old shot early Wednesday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was shot early Wednesday in south Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to the 3900 block of Airport Highway about 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Kaydon Shelmon was found wounded outside an apartment building.

According to a police report, the suspect or suspects fled prior to police arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.