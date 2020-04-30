TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman was shot in south Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. near Toronto and Arlington.

Efremisha Smith,18, reportedly walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the incident occurred.

Smith told police there was a large fight in the area at the time. She did not see anyone with a gun, but heard five shots and realized she had been struck in the buttocks as she was walking to her car that was near the carryout across the street.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

A police report stated that were in the area at the time of the shooting responding to a "large disorder." However, the report said that there was no mention of anyone shot or evidence of gunfire at that time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

