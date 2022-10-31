x
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday

The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market when an unknown person shot him.
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday.

Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched  for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center.

The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market when an unknown person shot him. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation has been opened.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

