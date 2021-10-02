18-year-old sentenced for role in 2020 attempted robbery that left person dead

Marquell Bradford was attempting to rob a home on Upton Ave. with Demonte Hartfield when both young men were shot. Hartfield later died.

On Friday, 18-year-old Marquell Bradford was sentenced for his involvement in an attempted robbery and shooting that left a man dead in August 2020.

18-year-old Demonte Hartfield was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a home on Upton Ave. in west Toledo.

Bradford was 17 years old at the time of the incident but was tried as an adult.

Bradford pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter with an associated gun specification in August of 2021 and was sentenced to a minimum of 6 years and a maximum of 9 years in prison.

County court documents say Bradford and Hartfield, who were distantly related, were attempting to rob the people who were renovating the Upton Ave. home.

During the robbery, one of the contractors shot both Bradford and Hartfield. Hartfield later died at the hospital.

In August 2021, Larry Norman, who brought Hartfield and Bradford to the location, was sentenced to a minimum of 6 years and a maximum of 9 years for his role in the incident.