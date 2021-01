Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and into surgery.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say an 18-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in south Toledo Tuesday night.

Officers found Jerrell Coleman on the sidewalk outside of a home in the 1000 block of Rockcress around 9 a.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso.

Coleman was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery.