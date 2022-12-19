18-year-old found dead in north Toledo early Sunday

The victim was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old girl was found dead Sunday morning from a gunshot wound.

Washington Township Police and the Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to a person shot at a residence on Moss Creek Street in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park.

Upon arrival, an 18-year-old Keichell Cardell, of Toledo, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A male suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued for his arrest. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

