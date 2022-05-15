West Toledo shooting leaves an 18-year-old dead late Saturday

An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed on Brame Place, near the intersection of Brame and Matlack Avenue just before 10:30 Saturday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old boy is dead after being shot in West Toledo Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Brame Place, near the intersection of Brame and Matlack Avenue.

Toledo Police were dispatched to a shots fired call just before 10:30 p.m.

Before officers arrived to the scene, Tavon Fields, 18, was transported to a hospital by car after suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Fields died as a result of his injuries a short time later. This is the 20th homicide of the year in the city.

A second victim, a 17-year-old, also arrived at a hospital by car and was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at: 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.