Teen shot in front of west Toledo home Friday

Toledo police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot on Amsterdam Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old was shot in front of his west Toledo home Friday afternoon, according to Toledo Police Department.

The shooting happened at a home in the 4000 block of Amsterdam Road at around 3:30 p.m..

Police at the scene told WTOL 11 that the victim was taken to University of Toledo Medical Center where he was in critical condition Friday evening.

Police did not have a suspect in custody yet, officers said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for updates as we learn more.

RELATED VIDEO

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Looking for the lowest current local gas prices? Check out the WTOL 11 gas price tracker, powered by Gas Buddy, here.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.