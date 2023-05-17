17-year-old Canton girl charged with Sylvania Township homicide

The accused teen was previously believed to be on the run with the 33-year-old son of the victim, who has since been arrested in Mexico.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the case of a Sylvania Township woman whom police believe was killed earlier this month.

The teen, who is from Canton, faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence. She is expected to be arraigned in juvenile court Thursday.

Police have not found the body of Nicole Jones, 53, of Sylvania Township.

On May 5, police in Canton asked Sylvania Township police to check on the safety of the woman, whose home is in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard. Township police and the U.S. Marshals Service entered the residence, but did not find the woman.

Township police later said, "subsequent information gathered in the investigation has led this police department to believe that harm has come to the missing female," though the woman's body has not been recovered.

Nicole Jones is the mother of Jonathan Jones, 33, who was arrested in Mexico May 8 after a manhunt sparked when authorities believe he went on the run with the 17-year-old girl who has now been charged in his mother's death.

Jones was wanted for charges out of Wood County for pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

WTOL 11 does not identify minors accused of crimes unless they are charged in adult court.

